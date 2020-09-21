ENGLEWOOD — Who says the show can't go on during COVID-19?
It can, just with a little creativity — and some masks.
Lemon Bay High School Theater students are recreating "Shrek The Musical Jr." this weekend at the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center. Shows are Friday through Sunday.
Usually, full-out plays aren't presented at Lemon Bay this early in the school year. But, since everything is different this year, how could the school's theater program be left out? Plus, the student actors got a head start on this show. During the summer, students worked with the Lemon Bay Theatre Guild and performed in July at Fellowship Church in Rotonda.
So they decided to do three encore shows on their home stage, according to Sarah Ballard-Richardson, the program director.
Safety, for the students and audience, is a priority, she said.
"We are capping attendance at 25%, and seats will be socially distanced," she said. "Face coverings will be required for entry. We were given the same stipulations as the athletics department."
Tickets are available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
"We would love to see more tickets sold," Ballard-Richardson said.
The material should be familiar to anyone who has seen the animated "Shrek" movies.
"We have procured the rights and permission necessary to move forward for this family friendly musical comedy," she said. "It follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek. He sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle — to learn how to believe in himself and open his heart to others."
The musical format of the live performance is something unique to the stage presentation that children, parents and grandparents should love, she said.
Shows are planned for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-474-7702, ext. 3414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.