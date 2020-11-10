ENGLEWOOD — Political strife isn't lost on local students who were asked about the founding father's vision for the country today.
More than 50 entries came from SKY Academy and Lemon Bay High School students for the VFW Post 10178 Post's annual youth writing contests — the Voice of Democracy and The Patriot's Pen.
The majority participated in The Patriot's Pen. It's designed for students to express their views on a patriotic theme. This year's theme was what does patriotism mean to me?
Presley Engelauf, a Lemon Bay High School 10th grader explains, "the founding fathers understood that Americans would lay down their lives to defend their country, and the constitution was built around this idea."
"The founders knew that with an entire nation willing to fight for their country, they would no doubt be the strongest country ever built," Engelauf wrote. "When we stand for the flag, we stand for those who sacrificed to save our constitution and our nation from tyranny at home and abroad."
Engelauf described politics today and how it relates to the founding fathers.
"Political events, social media, drastically affect how we see the world and how ideas spread. While I can imagine that the founders envisioned an advancement in technologies, I do not believe they would have seen what troubles they cause us today.
While in the past we have had violence, riots and a civil war, nothing affects our nation like the civil discourse of today," Engelauf wrote. "Technology magnifies problems, political debates are becoming riots and and people are purposely hurting each other. Even children in school take part in the overdramatized political news. While there have always been unethical political strategies, the government has become more and more able to lie to the people and hold back truths. I believe the founding fathers would frown upon what the news media and politicians are inducing upon the nation."
Another essay by Kevin Sherer, an Englewood SKY Academy eighth grader, expressed that patriotism is a part of his everyday life.
"I start my day with the pledge of allegiance," he wrote. "There are two ways you can show respect towards the country. One way is citizenship. You can show citizenship by obeying the laws, paying your taxes, flying your country's flag, getting to know you neighbors better, learning the national anthem and more. The other way of showing respect for the country is by doing service for your country. You can do service for your country by volunteering … You can also just go to your neighbor's house and pull some weeds for them.
"Trust is another way you can show allegiance. The country should be able to trust you. This is a main part of allegiance. If you show allegiance you should be able to live here with no problem."
Members of the VFW Post 10178 Ladies Auxiliary Debbie Currie-Howard, Cheryl Currie, Paula Hines and Dottie Zeckzer judged the 50-plus essays.
"We had a tough time judging because the essays were so good," Zeckzer said. "In the end, we came to a decision on the top winner for the Voice of Democracy contest and the top winners of The Patriot's Pen."
In each case, the local winner's essays will be presented at an upcoming district meeting. If the essay wins at that level, it goes to the state and then national level. The VFW pays for the student's trip to Washington, D.C. for the award's ceremony.
The VFW is holding a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. today at 550 N McCall Road with the Lemon Bay High School Junior ROTC drill team and veterans honor guard will present the colors. There's a cookout noon to 2 p.m. by the Rotary Club.
