ENGLEWOOD — This week is the first week since the onset of COVID-19 that all four of Manasota Key's public beaches are open.
At the southern tip of Manasota Key, Stump Pass Beach State Park quietly reopened its gates Friday, but is only working at half capacity. On Monday morning, a few dozen people sat under umbrellas or walked the long stretch of beach. Meanwhile, two couples prepared to launch their kayaks for a ride on a warm, nearly waveless day.
More than 20 parking spaces remain roped off and a "park full" sign at the entrance of the park alerts motorists when the parking lot is filled. State rangers periodically lift the "park full" sign when spaces are available.
"All that could change any time, on any day," park manager Bill Nash said Tuesday. In light of the pandemic, rangers are using stringent cleaning practices of the beach facilities.
The park is open from 8:30 a.m. to sunset. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the parking spots were filled, but that is not unusual, even before the pandemic, Nash said.
BOCA GRANDE
Stump Pass is one of several other Gulf beaches that make up the state's beaches along the southern tip of Gasparilla Island. The state reopened with parking its Sea Grape and Sea Wall beaches.
However, Sandspur Beach and the Boca Grande Lighthouse Park — the two state beaches with lighthouses — remained closed Tuesday.
To keep updated on state beach openings, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
