ENGLEWOOD — Could the man crying in the park after learning he has cancer be suicidal? Is the child who can't cope with his parents' divorce suicidal?
After a person dies by suicide, family and friends wonder if they missed any signs or symptoms leading to the death of a loved one. However, sometimes the obvious isn't so easy to spot.
Amy Vogel, a certified safeTALK teacher, works for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. She spends hours speaking to people on the other end of the phone in dire situations. One question she asks is who will feed their cat or dog when if the person dies by suicide.
"It's a valid question that makes the person think about one basic consequence of suicide," Vogel said. "It’s important to listen to the person’s feelings about suicide to show that they are taken seriously."
Vogel was a guest speaker at a recent Englewood Community Health Action Team, CHAT, meeting. She explained how safeTALK training helps regular people recognize suicidal symptoms. It's important to engage a person in "direct and open talk" about suicide, she said.
"If a person of any age starts giving stuff away or talking about not doing things they love anymore, it may be appropriate to ask them if they are feeling suicidal," she said. "Instead of suicide being a taboo subject, it's important to look at situations and pay attention and learn to recognize a person who might be having thoughts of suicide. Then you can move quickly to connect that person with someone who is trained in suicide intervention."
CHAT invited Vogel to give her talk to the community. The free event is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, at the Suncoast Auditorium, near the Englewood Community Hospital ER, 779 Medical Drive in Englewood.
Vogel will explain common risk factors for suicide and how to spot warning signs. She will also answer questions.
Resources for suicide include dialing 911 or 211, or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
To RSVP for the event, call 941-861-2779 or email Aleksandra.Fitzgibbons@flhealth.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.