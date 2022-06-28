This summer, students at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club are extending their school year by doing extra reading and physical education sessions.

The programs help students work in small groups on vocabulary and other summer reading as well as learn new sports techniques.

The club hired longtime physical education “coach” Mark Stier to lead students in outside activities and athletics.

For more information on the club and what they’re up to this summer, visit www.bgcofcc.org.

