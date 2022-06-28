Students show off the temporary tattoos they earn by participating in sporting activities at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club. It’s an idea coach Mark Stier uses to make learning football, soccer, dodge ball and other sports more fun for summer campers. Instead of just playing outside, they are doing physical education sessions.
Zoe Mann, 14, an incoming freshman at Lemon Bay High School, volunteered at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club for several years. She helps students with reading, arts and crafts and anything counselors need during the day.
Yvette Francis shows off the different color bracelets summer campers earn for reading books. She teaches reading skills to students at the Englewood Boys & Girls Club — and gives them rewards. After every fifth book read, the student receives a new bracelet.
Sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
