ENGLEWOOD — Sure it's tricky, but Jean Duplessis figured it out.
The Sun Cash Prize Puzzle has been printed each Sunday in the Sun since November, and nobody has turned in a perfect entry.
Not until Jean, that is.
Duplessis, who moved with her husband to Englewood East from Connecticut a few years ago, solved the puzzle and claimed her $2,400 prize from Adams Publishing Florida President Mike Beatty and Sun Newspapers mascot Charlie Gator.
While she practiced social distancing during the check presentation, she admits she was smiling under her mask.
Like many dealing with the coronavirus, Duplessis has some time on her hands.
"I'm not a person who usually does crossword puzzles," she said. "I'm bored at home, because I am a person who likes to work. I looked at the puzzle and I thought — they are giving me the words — so I just started doing it."
The Sun Cash Prize Puzzle is set up like a crossword puzzle, complete with clues. The clues are a combination of crossword puzzle clues and multiple-choice. Many of the letters are already filled in, but players have to figure out the missing letters to complete the words. You have to get them all right in order to win.
How did she do it?
Duplessis volunteers at Vineland Elementary School — when school is in session — and has been for 10 years. While she loves math, she also works to help children improve their reading skills. She helps teachers in the first, second and third grades, mostly.
She said she applied some strategy she has learned from teachers: Try the different words and read them out loud in the sentence, and think about which word best fits the clues. Not just a word that works, but the best word.
"My husband will tell you, I get out the paper, and my tablet and dictionary every Sunday," she said.
"Jean is our first winner," said Amberley Leverich, classified sales manager for the Sun newspapers. "We started the Sun Cash Prize Puzzle on Nov. 2, 2019. It's a weekly competition puzzle that combines the challenge of a crossword with the excitement of a cash jackpot that grows by $50 each week.
"Our readers love puzzles and prizes, so the entries increase each week as the jackpot grows. We usually get between 250-300 entries every week."
Leverich said she has seen these puzzles run for years without being solved in other markets, while the jackpot keeps growing.
"It is simple to play, but hard to win," she says.
For her part, Duplessis was happy to win the $2,400. She said she had some dental surgery recently, and the money will pay for her implanted plates. "It worked out perfectly," she said.
One thing she really wants is to get back to volunteering.
"I just adore the teachers and the children," she said. "I am hoping the school gets open. I want to get back."
