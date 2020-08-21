ENGLEWOOD — Do you have room in your home and heart for a foster dog or cat?
If the answer is yes, then Suncoast Humane Society needs your help and needs it now.
The Suncoast animal shelter, located on San Casa Drive in Englewood put out the call for fosters Friday, hoping for "ASAP" responses. With two potential hurricanes moving into the Gulf, the animal shelter hopes to sign on "emergency" fosters.
"We are keeping a close watch on the storm and have just put out a call to our community for emergency fosters," said Lena Hart, Suncoast director of marketing and public relations. "It can be a day, a couple of days or a week. We will work with people."
The shelter has three dogs and 15 cats that need fosters with whom they can ride out the threat from storms.
"You get to do something incredible for you local shelter and for an animal that needs you," Suncoast stated in its press release, hoping people will step forward. "There are many animals at Suncoast Humane Society right now who need loving and committed volunteers to foster them for a variety of reasons."
The shelter doesn't hand over dogs and cats to anyone. Suncoast expectations for its fosters include:
• Being committed to the overall mission of Suncoast Humane Society and the task of fostering an animal.
• Being readily available for fostering an animal on short notice.
• Being in communication with staff regularly throughout the duration of fostering of an animal.
• Being knowledgeable and willing to learn about caring for an animal with special needs.
• Being able to love and care for an animal — and to let go when it is time.
Suncoast is open today until 4 p.m. Staff hopes to hear from volunteers willing to foster a dog or cat. The shelter will require names, addresses, best phone numbers and driver's licenses from potential volunteers.
To learn more or to be an emergency foster, call 941-474-7884, ext. 401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.