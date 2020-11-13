An anonymous donor is inspiring generosity by offering a $5,000 gift match to make Suncoast Humane Society’s homeless animals’ dreams come true this holiday season and beyond.
Right now through Dec. 1, your gift to Suncoast Humane Society is matched dollar for dollar and will help to raise a total of $10,000 for Suncoast’s furry critters.
To have your donation matched, please visit Suncoast Humane Society at www.humane.org or visit us on Facebook. For those who prefer to donate by check, you can mail your gift to Suncoast Humane Society; please make sure to add “GT Match” in the memo field.
But that’s not all. Our team members handcrafted a limited number of custom-made holiday ornaments, which can be yours to take home or to give as a gift. The “Limited Edition 2020 Perseverance Ornament” represents the tremendous tenacity during one of the most challenging years for the organization.
These ornaments will be available at various donation levels starting at just $10, during our three-week-long Giving Tuesday event through Dec. 1. You can find the Limited Edition 2020 Perseverance Ornament at Suncoast Humane Society’s thrift stores in Englewood and Venice, as well as our shelter at 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Proceeds from ornament donations count toward the $5,000 Giving Tuesday Match and directly benefit homeless animals still waiting for their forever families.
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Giving Tuesday kicks off the generosity season by inspiring people to demonstrate generosity by helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.
“We are forever amazed by and grateful to the generosity of this community. Your compassion toward animals is resounding," says Suncoast Humane Society CEO Maureen O’Nell.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, or different ways to get involved, please visit us online at www.humane.org, or give us a call at 941-474-7884.
