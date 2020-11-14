ENGLEWOOD — It may be scaled down, but it’s happening anyway.
The Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education, known as F.A.M.E., is putting on a one-day, socially distanced musical experience, set for 1 p.m. today at Englewood’s on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
“We will be going back to our roots — where it all started,” wrote Jim Pivovar to F.A.M.E. supporters.
Fifteen years ago, F.A.M.E. members held the festival at Englewood’s, and have done a show every year since. It grew from one to two days, and moved out to the Pioneer Park on West Dearborn, but now it’s back where it all began.
Over the years, F.A.M.E. has raised $274,000 to buy instruments and musical equipment for students at schools throughout the area. This year, at the request of music teachers, they bought $7,393.05 in bell covers for every middle and high school in Charlotte County, to keep students from spreading the virus when they play.
All proceeds from today’s show will go back to the students.
“The bands playing will again be donating their time like they have in the past,” Pivovar wrote.
Donations will be accepted and appreciated, especially by the students and their teachers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.