ENGLEWOOD — Yes, Sunfresh Produce has bananas — and most other vegetables and fruits a person might desire.
After a two-year hiatus, the Englewood-based produce wholesaler is ready for retail customers to drive up and pick up fresh vegetables. The new service is called Sunfresh Express.
Customers can pre-order what they want online at sunfreshfl.com or email orders@sunfreshfl.com. They can then drive thru and pick up their order later on the same day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, at Sunfresh's headquarters at 3037 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
"We're fully open," said Sunfresh owner Bob Elliott, a Gulf Cove resident. "We have two ways you can order. We have a pre-packed box at sunfreshfl.com. There's eight different variety boxes. You swing through and you're out of here in two minutes."
The boxes offer different combinations of vegetables or fruits at $25 each. Sunfresh is selling 200 or more boxes a week, Elliot said.
"The second way, you drive up in your car and we give you an order form," Elliott said. "There are over 100 items (on the order form) — tailor it to what you want. Your order will be brought out to your car and put in your trunk. You are welcomed to look at the produce when it comes out.
"We haven't had one complaint, not one complaint," he said. "We don't want them to take what they don't want. We also take suggestions of what they'd like to see."
The wholesaling business has been in that Englewood location since 1988, first opening as Sheckler's Produce. In addition to wholesaling, Sheckler's opened an indoor-outdoor retail market that became a popular business. The retail business continued on with the new owners, who bought the business in 2011 and renamed it Sunfresh Produce.
But Sunfresh closed its retail operation in April 2018, when it updated and and refurbished its warehouse. The work included the installation of two 11,000 square-foot coolers. Once the work was done, the retail market did not reopen — until recently.
Sunfresh's wholesale customers includes local restaurants, hospitals and other businesses from Bradenton to Naples. Trucks deliver fresh vegetables grown throughout the U.S. to Sunfresh daily.
"We have a huge farm in Michigan," Elliott said. "Right now, we're getting our tomatoes from Georgia."
For more information, visit www.sunfreshfl.com or email info@sunfreshfl.com.
