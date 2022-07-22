ENGLEWOOD — Analia Silva and three other cheerleaders were the youngest to thank the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club for giving them a check to support the squad. They were among 20 nonprofits the Rotary awarded donations.
It took nearly an hour to disburse $40,000 at the recent Sunrise Rotary meeting at the Elks Club Post 2378.
Silva, 14, stood at the Rotary podium, with the words flashing “Show me the money” on a projector screen beside her. She told the full house that the All Star Cheer teams in the past went to the “world” competitions representing Englewood.
The incoming Lemon Bay High School freshmen and her brother, Aiden, 13, and fellow cheerleader Olivia DiMatteo, 14, all thanked the Rotary for the financial gift. In return, they gave Rotarian Jim Harrison a plaque.
“What I like about cheer is that it’s taken us all over the United States,” said Aiden, a LA Ainger Middle Schooler. “We went to Texas and Virginia. We like going places to compete.”
The students’ administrators were also at the breakfast to collect funds. Bob Bedford, LBHS principal and Jeff Harvey, L.A. Ainger Middle School principal, explained the money would help students.
Bedford said during the early days of COVID-19 students did online learning. When they returned, some had attendance issues. He said the Rotary donation will help re-energize students to come to school.
Principals from Englewood, Vineland and Myakka elementary schools and SKY Academy also received Rotary donations as all are anticipating more students due to regional growth in the housing market.
Several social service, youth and pet nonprofits including Meals on Wheels, Englewood CATS football, Englewood Youth Baseball, Englewood Animal Rescue, Johnny’s Dream, Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, Crossroads Hope Academy, Long Walk Home, meals for Indian Mound Park (unsheltered campers), St. David’s Jubilee Center pantry, Englewood Care Clinic, Suncoast Humane Society, Spencer Sparkle, Jesus Loves You Ministry, Lemon Bay Historical Society, OCAD University in honor or Pat Newton, the Nancy Looney Fund (for wildlife scholarships to the University of Florida), On the Spot Aid, the Englewood Elks and Young Life.
Donations helped send students to summer camp, buy first aid supplies for the homeless, help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, help schools with unfunded costs, feed the hungry and pets, buy youth sporting equipment and provide medication for the uninsured.
The Englewood Cats, celebrating its 50th year of football in Englewood will use its donation to buy better protective helmets for players.
The Englewood Youth Baseball All-Stars 2022 Juniors won the Florida District 16 championship. The donation will help the league with equipment and travel costs.
Lauri Ray said she sold Ricialtini’s in Englewood, but the new owners are allowing her to have her annual fundraiser at the restaurant this year after she hasn’t had any since COVID-19. Ray co-founded Johnny’s Dream, a nonprofit designed to help those suffering addiction to get long-term treatment. Ray said she’s been helping save lives by giving Naloxone to people for drug overdose reversal.
Earlier this year, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary gave $60,000 in scholarships to LBHS students, funded (with help from the community) the July 4 fireworks show and funding to maintain the Lemon Bay Historic Cemetery.
“We are not a service group, we are a fellowship club that does good service,” said Rotary Club President Youth Services Chair David Wampler. “There’s a huge need out there and it’s getting bigger. We thank those who are working with children, giving food to the homeless and homebound, helping those in need of medical care and others who are so dedicated in the community. God bless you all.”
