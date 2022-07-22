ENGLEWOOD — Analia Silva and three other cheerleaders were the youngest to thank the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club for giving them a check to support the squad. They were among 20 nonprofits the Rotary awarded donations.

It took nearly an hour to disburse $40,000 at the recent Sunrise Rotary meeting at the Elks Club Post 2378.


