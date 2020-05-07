HandSanitizer

Members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary donate gallons of hand sanitizer to the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood on behalf of Sean Blaney. The 15-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 26  is working to become an Eagle Scout. He recently received a therapy dog and is dedicated to helping the Humane Society. Volunteers and visitors to the center will be able to use the hand sanitizer, which the Rotary is selling for $20 per gallon jug.

ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary's "Clean Hands, Pure Heart" drive is back on.

The Rotary Club is selling 1-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer for $20. With whatever funds the club raises, it will then turn around and purchase 2-ounce personal spray bottles of sanitizer for the homeless, local nonprofits and others in need.

Rotary members are calling their project, “Clean Hands, Pure Heart.”

The club had a big batch of sanitizer, but sold out last week. The good news is, a large shipment arrived Thursday, and the gallon bottles are once again available at businesses throughout the Englewood community.  

Here are the locations where you can buy a gallon jug:

• Stiver's Tire and Auto, 850 S. River Road

• Dearborn Corner Market, 598 W. Dearborn St.

• Shell station, 241 S. Indiana Ave.

• Truex Preferred Construction, 3797 S. Access Road (State Road 776)

• Hamsher Homes, 12366 N. Access Road (State Road 776)

To learn more or to contribute to "Clean Hands, Pure Heart," call organizer George Fowler at 941-302-0386.

