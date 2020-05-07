Members of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary donate gallons of hand sanitizer to the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood on behalf of Sean Blaney. The 15-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 26 is working to become an Eagle Scout. He recently received a therapy dog and is dedicated to helping the Humane Society. Volunteers and visitors to the center will be able to use the hand sanitizer, which the Rotary is selling for $20 per gallon jug.