ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary's "Clean Hands, Pure Heart" drive is back on.
The Rotary Club is selling 1-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer for $20. With whatever funds the club raises, it will then turn around and purchase 2-ounce personal spray bottles of sanitizer for the homeless, local nonprofits and others in need.
Rotary members are calling their project, “Clean Hands, Pure Heart.”
The club had a big batch of sanitizer, but sold out last week. The good news is, a large shipment arrived Thursday, and the gallon bottles are once again available at businesses throughout the Englewood community.
Here are the locations where you can buy a gallon jug:
• Stiver's Tire and Auto, 850 S. River Road
• Dearborn Corner Market, 598 W. Dearborn St.
• Shell station, 241 S. Indiana Ave.
• Truex Preferred Construction, 3797 S. Access Road (State Road 776)
• Hamsher Homes, 12366 N. Access Road (State Road 776)
To learn more or to contribute to "Clean Hands, Pure Heart," call organizer George Fowler at 941-302-0386.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.