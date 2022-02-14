ENGLEWOOD — To meet its $20,000 fundraising goal, the Sunset Rotary Club members hope to see a line of people ready for a custom straight-razor shave, and an evening of to-shelf spirits and top-notch cigars.
And it will all go to raise money for four local schools.
The club is partnering with Barberstry for An Evening of Shaves, Spirits & Stogies, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at 2400 S. McCall Road, Suite C, Englewood.
Anyone 21 and older can have hot-towel straight-razor shaves, a chair massage, spin a wheel for prizes, have their eyebrows done or eyelashes tinted and drink a shot of really good bourbon or a glass or wine.
Club treasurer Dan Weinfeld said more schools were added to this popular fundraiser this year. The club plans to donate to LA Ainger Middle, Lemon Bay High, Englewood Elementary, and Woodland Middle in North Port.
"We included Woodland this year because Mark Grossenbacher is a member of our club and is the principal at Woodland after leaving Englewood Elementary, we will help that school too," Weinfeld said.
He explained that schools can get a boost from other sources, but many are tied to specific programs.
"If a principal gets a grant for something and the state designates it for something specific for textbooks, it can’t be used for anything else like math and reading help," he said. "Last time, the two schools received something like $3,000, this year, we would like to see them get $4,000 or more."
Weinfeld said by moving the event across the street from Barberstry there's now 3,000 square feet of indoor space for mingling. There are 14 stations available for shaving services.
"There's plenty of room for everything else like the couple's packages (valued at $200), the chair massages and whatever they are doing with the eyebrows," Weinfeld said. "We added wine and other stuff to make it more of a woman-friendly event."
Ticket packages range from $50 to $200. Tickets are available at shavespiritsandstogies.com. For more information, call 941-255-3342.
