The Sarasota County School District sent out an email stating embattled Schools Superintendent Todd Bowden and the school district have come up with an agreement for Bowden to leave the district.
Bowden was criticized in an independent investigation about his handling of a sexual harassment complaint from one of his top administrators. Ten days after the report was sent to the school district, and subsequently leaked to the media, Bowden offered to leave the superintendent's position if the School Board gave him a high-paying administrative post and a 10-year contract.
The School Board declined, and last week voted 4-1 to put Bowden on a 30-day notice that board members could suspend him or fire him at or after a meeting in December.
According to the agreement, which was emailed separately by the district (it is attached to this story), if the School Board agrees to the deal, Bowden will immediately be placed on paid leave of absence with "no job duties" until Dec. 31, 2019, except answering questions regarding the transition to a new superintendent. Then he will leave the district at 12:59 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Here is the statement from the School Board that was emailed this afternoon:
"A mutual separation agreement from the Sarasota County School Board has been presented and accepted by Superintendent Todd Bowden. If the Board approves the agreement during the Nov. 19 school board meeting, the superintendent’s tenure with Sarasota County Schools will end on December 31, 2019.
"Dr. Bowden was hired with the school district in August of 2007 as the Director of the Suncoast Technical College. He was officially appointed the position of superintendent in March of 2017. The Superintendent’s current contract runs from February 20, 2019 through June 30, 2023."
Bowden's response was also included in the email.
“For three years I have had the privilege of serving Sarasota County schools as superintendent. I have witnessed excellence among our teachers, dedication between our principals, care from our staff and innovative approaches to learning by our administrators.
"Because of their efforts, our students have excelled academically and are well-positioned to become caring and informed citizens of the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve so many, and I hope the next superintendent will further propel this outstanding school district to excel even more.
"Personally, my wife and I plan to remain in the area where our two children will continue their education in Sarasota County schools.”
