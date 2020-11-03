ENGLEWOOD — When Gomez keeps a secret from his wife Morticia, things go terribly wrong. He begs for her forgiveness, but she’s not having any of it.
To see what happens next, the Lemon Bay High School theater students want guests to come see their version of the “Addams Family.”
The students kicked off the musical comedy by Andrew Lippa and the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice last week including two performances on Halloween. It continues this week and weekend at the school.
“First weekend was great performance wise,” said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theatre and chorus director.
COVID-19 prevented the production of the play scheduled for April. Those tickets from five months ago were transferred to this week’s performance.
“Attendance was low. Many people who got their tickets transferred from April did not show up,” Ballard-Richardson said. “Ticket sales could certainly use a boost this week. We have about 50-80 tickets left for each performance before we hit the 25% mark. We can’t have a full theater like usual because of the COVID-19 criteria.”
Ballard-Richardson said her students worked really hard and they would love to see more supporters in the audience, which is socially distanced.
The show is based upon the Addams family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons.
The play follows the original story line of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness. She grows up and falls in love with a boy from a reputable family. Wednesday confides in her father Gomez and begs him not to tell her mother.
The play features Lemon Bay students, including the lead Gomez played by Cameron Geisler. Morticia is Sarah Sutcliffe. Wednesday is Lauren Wickerson, Pugsley is Mackinsey Dowd, Fester is Mason Quick, Lucas Beineke is Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend. They are aided by Trace Richardson, Alice Beineke, Alice Lewis and Mal Beineke-Luke Tinsley.
The play is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $5 for children third through fifth grade and free with an adult admission which starts at $13 and up for the two hour and 35 minute performance at the theater, 2201 Placida Road.
