ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Watch Committee has joined the University of Florida’s Florida Sea Grant Program, “Eyes On Seagrass.”
The team, headed by Lemon Bay Conservancy board member Malcolm Collingwood, attended a recent training workshop to learn the procedures for sampling and documenting the conditions of the seagrass beds in our local waters.
On April 23, the LBC team dove into their first assignment: assessing the health of the seagrass beds in three locations near Stump Pass, Don Pedro Island and Cape Haze.
Using dive masks, snorkels, buckets, syringes and all manner of collection tools, the team observed and recorded the type of sediment, the macroalgae, species of sea grass and epibiota, meaning “attached plants and animals.” Most importantly, they determined the percentage of seagrass coverage in the survey area.
The data collected will be analyzed and used to determine the health of the marine ecosystems in the Lemon Bay Aquatic Preserve.
Seagrasses are vital habitat for many fish and for the forage species they eat. They are the main food source for manatees. Overfishing, rising water temperatures, chemical runoff from fertilizers and herbicides, and algae blooms have taken a toll on this vital resource.
Seagrasses are in serious decline. Once destroyed, seagrass does not regenerate. If there is no seagrass, the fish population declines, along with its interdependent species. It is our goal to educate the public about the importance of seagrasses to the health of our waters and to advocate for sound environmental practices.
If you are interested in joining the Conservancy’s Eyes On Seagrass team, call the Lemon Bay Conservancy office at 941-830-8922.
