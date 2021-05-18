ENGLEWOOD — The man arrested in connection to the shooting in Englewood Beach on Saturday night told deputies that he and the victim’s problems go back for years, according to an arrest report.
Nicholas Albert Richmond, 37, was waiting at the scene when Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 2045 N. Beach Road, across from Englewood Beach. Richmond admitted that he was the one who did the shooting, and handed over his Glock, according to an arrest report.
The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, deputies said.
Richmond told deputies he had issues with the victim dating back to two years ago in a road rage incident in which the victim ran Richmond and his family off the roadway. Richmond said he pointed a gun at the victim during that incident, but law enforcement was not called.
Earlier on Saturday, Richmond and the victim were at a wedding together, and some people from the wedding went to the restaurant Lock N’ Key afterward to celebrate, according to a report.
The victim approached Richmond outside near the sidewalk and asked Richmond if he had a problem. Richmond allegedly replied, “no, you don’t want a problem.” Richmond told deputies that the victim punched him in the head area, but witnesses told deputies that no punches were thrown.
Richmond said he shot the victim to get him away from him and felt it was justified, according to the arrest report. He allegedly told deputies that he doesn’t feel any remorse for shooting the victim and does not care if he lives or dies.
The gunshot wound entered the front of the right side of the victim’s neck and exited the back of his neck causing soft tissue damage, according to deputies.
Richmond was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was being held at Charlotte County jail on $150,000 bond. He has no prior criminal history in Charlotte County, according to court records.
