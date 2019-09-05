By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after stealing his Uber driver’s vehicle and leaving him stranded on the interstate in Charlotte County, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Uber driver told law enforcement he had been contacted by White Sands Treatment Center in Fort Myers to pick up Andrew Sullivan, 37, and bring him to White Sands Treatment Center in Plant City. Sullivan had recently relapsed from his alcohol addiction and needed mental health help, according to an incident report.
When the driver picked Sullivan up, he was extremely intoxicated and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his mouth when he spoke, according to the affidavit. The driver said Sullivan’s eyes were bloodshot, and he had a hard time staying awake in the vehicle.
As the driver headed north on Interstate 75, Sullivan was reportedly semi-passed out in the backseat. When he arrived at exit 164 on Duncan Road, Sullivan asked him to pull over because he was going to vomit.
They both got out of the vehicle, and Sullivan urinated and vomited on the side of the road, the Uber driver told cops. The driver assisted Sullivan back into the vehicle, but while he was walking around to the driver’s side, Sullivan allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the driver out, and drove away.
The victim was able to flag down a vehicle heading north to take him to the Kings Highway exit. He used the driver’s cell phone to call 911 and then got a ride southbound to the Harborview Road exit, not knowing whether Sullivan was going north or south.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sergeant got in touch with a supervisor at White Sands Treatment Center, who provided Sullivan’s information, and a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was sent out to surrounding counties with the victim’s vehicle listed as stolen.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office soon made contact with dispatch, stating they had found the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 64. Sullivan was located near the vehicle and was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Sullivan is in custody at the Manatee County Jail.
