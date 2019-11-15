Most of our early settlers could read and write, and many had some advanced education. They were used to having access to books, newspapers and libraries in their previous lives.
Pioneers such as Carl Biorseth, who built large aviaries and became known locally as the Beeman, had been a newspaper editor.
Pete Buchan, who built Buchan’s Landing, the only store in town for many years, had been a bookkeeper, and his wife had worked as a photographer’s assistance. Mac Lewis, an early New Point Comfort resident, had been a colonel in the U.S. Army, and his granddaughter, Carrie Green who lived with him, attended Rollins College and Nursing School.
As soon as they were settled here, some residents took subscriptions to newspapers. The Tampa and New York papers were the most popular. Of course the papers didn’t arrive until well after their publication, sometimes for weeks.
I would suggest one of the greatest hardships faced by the pioneers, besides the swamp angels — the name mosquitoes used to be called — was a lack of printed material to peruse.
But many amenities were slow coming to Englewood compared to other areas, among them a library.
There’s more to the making of a town than just platting a large piece of land and giving it a name. Earlier historians used to go by a guide rule that said when certain things such as a school, a church, a library, a newspaper arrived, a settlement could call itself a true town.
Early American Women’s Clubs played a huge part in helping communities achieve these goals.
By 1900, the forming of such clubs had become widespread across the country. Their goals were to address and support some of the needs of the community such as libraries, the arts, schools and child welfare. The clubs also became important centers for civic and social activities and they were to have a tremendous influence and impact on their towns.
The year 1918 saw 11 energetic, community-minded Englewood women form such a woman’s club. They announced their goal was to “promote civic, community and child welfare.”
In 1924, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Lampp, donated two lots at Coconut and Maple streets to the group to construct their own building. Three local contractors, Roy Bastedo, Frank Clark and Pat Lampp, agreed to take on the job of construction donating their services for free.
In 1926, the clubhouse formally opened with a house warming attended by 200 people.
One of the club’s earliest projects was the collection of books to be placed in the Dearborn Street School, since the town had no library. By 1922, the club had acquired 200 books, hand covered and cataloged them, and even hired a Mr. Jenkins to build three tables to house them.
From the beginning, the club collected books. They had a unique way of getting started on their library. In 1926, each club member wrote to the governor of a state for an autographed historical novel of his state. Supposedly each governor responded. And then for several years, during book week in November, each member donated a book.
Over the years the club received donations of books from residents which included four cartons of Encyclopedias, very expensive books at the time.
Their collection of books was broad in scope and kept up to date. Members were able to borrow books and for a yearly fee of $1. Non club-members had access to the books, but only for a couple of hours a week.
Over the years, the club’s library kept growing in size. As it reached 3,000 volumes, it was becoming impossible to handle. A planned library space was desperately needed.
After several years of planning and fundraising, in 1955 the club voted to take on a big project, the physical establishment of a library for the residents of Englewood.
On Feb. 24, 1956, Mrs. A. A. Thompson, the chair person of the library committee, and club members proudly hosted an open house for the community. They showed off the completed alteration to their building’s porch, which was redesigned to house the club’s large amount of books. It would represent Englewood’s first library.
Mrs. Thompson, who had spearhead the fundraising, was named the Club’s official librarian.
At this same time another group of dedicated women were battling Sarasota County for a proposed library in Englewood.
It wasn’t until 1962 the county commissioners finally gave in and money was given to operate a library. The Sarasota County Public Library system began right here in Englewood. The Elsie Quirk Library was the first county-supported library.
The Woman’s Club kept their library going for years, knowing it was a meaningful contribution to the town. When the Elsie Quirk Library opened, they donated their collection of books, enabling the new public library to open with 3,500 volumes.
True to form, just recently the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club donated $500 to Englewood Elementary School for their reading program.
No local structure reflects Englewood history more than the Club’s building, that being the reason it was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1989.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
