ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives are investigating an overnight burglary at a popular Englewood drive-thru convenience store.
Someone broke into the T&D Drive Thru store on the 3000 block of the North Access Road off South McCall Road, according to CCSO reports. It happened between 10 p.m. Saturday, when a manager locked up the store, and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when an employee arrived to open it.
The employee noticed that the inside of the store had been "ransacked," according to the report, and some property was missing.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-474-3233 in Englewood or 941-639-2101 in Port Charlotte or Punta Gorda.
