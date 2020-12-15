SARASOTA — As a longtime lawman and sheriff for eight years, Tom Knight says he has a plan to bridge the gaps between law enforcement, mental health agencies and those suffering from recurring mental breakdowns.
Now he's got other law enforcement leaders buying in.
Knight, who is finishing up his tenure as Sarasota County Sheriff, was recently named the new CEO of First Step of Sarasota, an organization that deals directly with people with mental health and addiction issues. He replaces Gwen MacKenzie when she leaves in January.
On Tuesday, Knight and MacKenzie joined with top law enforcement officers to unveil a pilot program based around a Behavioral Health Response Team.
The team, which would be available to respond to mental health crisis situations 24 hours a day, is designed to "lessen trauma, divert from emergency departments, prevent unnecessary psychiatric hospitalizations and collaborate with law enforcement when a behavioral health crisis is taking place."
The focus will be on people identified as "high-need individuals" and their families.
Joining Knight and MacKenzie on Tuesday to kick off the program were North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, incoming Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino.
Knight said in the last five years, officers used the Baker Act — a law that allows law enforcement to detain people who are impaired because of mental illness and unable to determine their needs for treatment — more than 6,500 times in Sarasota County.
It could be worse. Sometimes officers arrive on scene and end up shooting combative people who might be suffering a mental breakdown.
Knight said the pilot program will provide a better way of working with people suffering mental health breakdowns and help prevent unnecessary deaths.
"Families don't want us showing up at their house and shooting their loved one," he said. "Even though we have over 300 people trained at the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention, the key is we don't want law enforcement interacting.
"At the end of the day, we're not clinicians, we're not pros, we're cops. There's really no valor in us going out to these scenes. So there's a better way to do it now. Society wants a better way. We believe this program fits our community."
The new Behavioral Health Response Team can mobilize to the home, hospital, office or any other site in the community.
The plan is to meet with the "high-need" people in their environment, therefore eliminating or reducing stress. The team will address the person's needs by creating a safety plan that is unique to that person needing help. An officer will partner with a clinician to work with those suffering from mental health issues.
The team will also take a proactive approach, to try to head off a crisis before it happens. Team members will contact families of those with high-level mental health needs, and work with them to help develop a plan, before it comes to calling 911.
If police are called, the 911 call taker will have information about the family's crisis plan in place that can be relayed to the officer in route.
MacKenzie said that's what makes Sarasota County's plan unique.
"It's tailored for our community needs," she said. "These programs exist in larger cities. We are identifying people who have been to the crisis and detox units who typically and have called 911 multiple times in the same month in crisis. We are contacting their families because we know who they are and going to their homes and working with them to get them the proper services they need. That's what's different about our community-based approach.
"So when we do get a call from law enforcement or from 911, we can do an intervention and execute the safe plan with their families," she said. "We know who they are. We know what triggers their crisis. We know the crisis response which is also in the 911 database. They know we are involved and we can intervene."
Knight pledged to bring more services to North Port. Chief Garrison said it's another tool for North Port Police Officers who are a part of the task force meetings.
"The way to help is through mutual aid and partnerships," Garrison said. "By getting ahead of it and knowing the triggers of the person with the mental health illness and working with the family on a plan is how this program will be successful."
Tracey Weeden, chief inpatient and residential officer at First Step, agreed with Garrison.
"It's really about establishing a partnership," she said. "When the officers are on scene and they know the person is having a mental breakdown, they can call us. A clinician comes and helps de-escalate the situation. You can almost see the relief in the officer's face.
"We recently had it work here in Sarasota," she said. "A man was at a gas station saying he was homeless and making a scene. Police were called. The officer knew to call First Step because this was a person we had in our crisis unit several times. Our clinician arrived and talked to the man. He then remembered he wasn't homeless and calmed down enough to go home."
Knight begins his new job with First Step in early January.
"I look forward to working with law enforcement," he said. "I know the South County area really needs services. I've already started working on it. I know this pilot program will evolve, and it's going to save lives."
