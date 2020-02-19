ENGLEWOOD — No tacos yet.
Demolish and remodeling permits are in the works for the fast food restaurant that has been closed for almost three months in the wake of a fire.
According to the Charlotte County Permitting Department, a contractor for Taco Bell pulled two permits to remove fire-damaged materials from the building. They were approved in January.
The fire started Nov. 7 on the building's roof and engulfed the back left corner of the building, which is in Palm Plaza at South McCall and Placida Roads. At the time of the fire, construction workers were working on exterior stucco renovations. The fire was confined to the outside of the restaurant, mainly the roof, according to reports. The inside did not burn; however, the interior did sustain significant water and smoke damage.
Investigators said the fire started in the corner of the building where construction workers removed stucco with a grinder. No one was injured in the fire. However, the restaurant's employees haven't been able to work there and were sent to stores in Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice.
According to Taco Bell, Whitney Clark, the store manager for the past year at the Englewood location, was recently promoted as a training manager traveling to several stores in the region.
According to Taco Bell, the Englewood location won't reopen for a couple more months.
