Dr. David Taing has joined Gulf Coast Medical Group in its Bayfront Health Medical Group office, 18659 Tamiami Trail in North Port.
Taing, who is board-certified in family medicine and fellowship-trained in sports medicine, is accepting new patients.
A primary care physician, Taing has more than 18 years of experience in the medical field, providing care for men, women and children ages 2 and older. Before joining Gulf Coast, he was on the medical staff at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Fla. Taing offers well checks, immunizations, sick visits, sports medicine, and men's and women's health screenings. He is also dedicated to the prevention and management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension and high cholesterol.
Taing obtained his medical education at St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in the Cayman Islands and American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Saint Maarten. His fellowship training in sports medicine was through Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. He also earned a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic West.
He has served as team physician for many high school sports teams, the Atlanta Falcons, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), universities and marathon events. Taing is fluent in English, Cambodian and American Sign Language.
“My passion is helping my patients achieve their maximum quality of life through preventive health care and careful attention to medical issues that may arise during the life span,” Taing said. “I also am committed to helping athletes and other physically active individuals pursue the activities they enjoy. I’m excited to bring this focus to caring for patients in the North Port area.”
To schedule an appointment, call 844-366-9362 or visit GulfCoastMedicalGroup.com. Taing also offers telehealth visits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.