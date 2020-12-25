Tales from a retired Santa

ENGLEWOOD — As Santa, Bill Hunt once arrived to a gig on a riding lawn mower.
Hunt, 67, played Santa in Ohio, Florida and many other places, dating back to 1994. He helped with toy fundraisers, K-9 Christmas and private parties. He's been spit up on by babies, had "good-looking elves" sit on his lap, went to diners and malls to spread cheer, listened to thousands of requests - and even cried a little.
Every once in a while, Hunt received a thank you letter, card or photo of children sitting on his lap. He's kept them all. One 89-year-old woman asked Santa if she could live a little longer. Hunt said he nearly cried after a boy said his father didn't love him. Another teenager said she hadn't seen her mom in a long time and asked if Santa could help find her.
"Sometimes it was the simplest things that a child wanted like groceries that made me cry," he said. "Lots of kids wanted Nerf guns and Barbie dolls and Legos, but the kids who wanted the basics were very tough to hear. A boy once asked Santa to help stop his parents from fighting so much."
Other times the letters were lighthearted.
"Here's an oldie but goodie sent to me. It reads, 'Dear Santa, thanks for being so sweet when Garrett accidentally pulled one of your whiskers. You are a real trooper! I wish I had saved one of Santa's whiskers. That would have been a real treasure. If you happen to lose another, (haha), send it to us. I would like to frame it so the triplets always have a part of Santa. You are the best. Hope to see you each year."
Garrett's real beard helps bump up his authenticity to a sometimes skeptical crowd who want to know "Is it real?"
"Kids asked me all of the time. Then their eyes would light up and they would say, 'That's the real Santa.' My beard wasn't a shiny white color. It was real. When I started playing Santa, I stopped shaving.
"One year Mrs. Claus and I drove around beeping and jingling bells and waving to people, it was great fun," he said.
Because his beard is real, Hunt loves to be a part of the Englewood Mooseriders of Moose Lodge 1933 mustache and beard committee.
"Every year we've put on this contest and we've raised between $400 and $500 for the lodge in each of the first two years. Even women love to enter nowadays," he said. "This year with COVID-19 we decided not to do it. You have to be in close proximity of people to check out their beard."
The longtime Englewood resident says he's retired from playing Santa, but not leading the mustache and beard committee.
"I had such a great time playing Santa," he said. "I was always a little surprised when a teenager would say they didn't want toys; they were serious when they said they wanted peace on earth."
