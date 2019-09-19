The Charlotte County Commission established four strategic focus areas to begin the current two-year budget cycle. The first budget in that cycle will be adopted Monday at a public hearing at 5:01 p.m. in Room 119 of the Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
To meet some of the board’s goals, we established task forces charged with working on affordable housing, water quality and workforce development. This past week saw progress on multiple efforts.
The most high-profile one was Habitat for Humanity’s 2019 Home Builders Blitz, in which five local builders, including Commissioner Bill Truex’s Truex Preferred Construction, built five homes in Port Charlotte in five days. The other builders were Ander Jackson Construction, Coastal Property Group of Florida, Florida Premiere Contractors and Harbor Home Builders. The lots on Spartonvail Avenue were donated by the Chen family.
Before the blitz, the county’s Community Development Department held pre-application and pre-construction meetings with the builders to ensure no surprises held up the abbreviated construction timeline. We assigned a building inspector to the project to perform all required inspections in a timely manner.
Hat’s off to all the builders, subcontractors, volunteers and donors who helped make this event happen. Five families moved into their new homes on Saturday. For more information and photos of the Home Builders Blitz, visit Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, staff from our Human Resources and Utilities departments participated in the Job & Education Fair, hosted by the Society for Human Resource Management at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Staff met with dozens of job-seekers and took in 12 resumes for available openings. To see what positions are available, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Job Opportunities under Popular Links.
Last week, staff from our Public Information Office attended a meeting of the Charlotte Technical College Digital Design Advisory Board. CTC’s Digital Design curriculum is part of the college’s dual-enrollment program. Students study printing and web publishing programs, including PhotoShop, InDesign and more. Public Information, which includes our CC-TV television channel and oversees website content, has provided internship positions for students in the program. New positions are available for the current school year for students interested in learning about website development and video production. For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or Elizabeth Tracy at 941-623-1090 or Elizabeth.Tracy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Water Quality Task Force met earlier this month to continue planning for a water quality assembly that will bring together experts on this broad topic. Already, the task force has begun identifying and mapping water quality testing locations and mitigation programs, such as shellfish monitoring and restoration and septic-to-sewer conversions.
Last week, Utilities Department staff set up a temporary office in the Administration Center B Building to help residents in the Ackerman-Countryman neighborhoods with unity of title and assessment deferral applications for the upcoming septic-to-sewer project planned for the area.
A public hearing on the program assessment is scheduled for 5:01 p.m., Nov.19 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. For information, call 941-764-4305 or email S2S@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
At the board’s November workshop, staff will present an update on water quality monitoring efforts near the East and West Spring Lake septic-to-sewer project.
As you can see, the strategic focus areas are made up of dozens of components and initiatives across a broad swath of county operations. Together, the aim is to meet the board’s bold goals and make Charlotte County a better place for all stakeholders current and future.
Comp plan
The Community Development Department is updating the county’s comprehensive plan, and will be holding visioning workshops to gather input and comments from county residents. The comprehensive plan is a guide for the future development of the county along physical, environmental, social, economic, and fiscal lines, in a way that is consistent with the county’s vision for the future.
The visioning workshops will help develop that vision for the future. Five workshops will be held in October at locations around the county. At these workshops, residents will be asked four questions. The answers to these questions will be used to develop the comprehensive plan’s vision statement, which will affect the plan’s goals, objectives, and policies.
The four questions are:
• Why do you choose to live in this community?
• What characteristics are most important to you?
• What makes our community unique?
• What is your most pressing concern?
The workshops will be held every Wednesday in October:
• Oct. 2, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda
• Oct. 9, at the Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood
• Oct. 16, at the East Port Environmental Campus, 25550 Harborview Road
• Oct. 23, at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
• Oct. 30, at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
Each meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. All ages are welcome.
For information, contact Matt Trepal at 941-764-4934 or Matthew.Trepal@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
