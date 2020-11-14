ROTONDA WEST — The GC Herring Park in Rotonda West has seen better days, much better days.
Charlotte County hopes to bring back the park in the next four years.
In its heyday during the 1970s, Herring Park — located beside American Legion Post 113 on Indiana Road — saw athletic stars like Walter Payton, Kyle Rote Jr., Pete Rose and Joe Frazier challenging one another in track races at the park.
The 40-year-old park served as the main location for ABC Sports Superstars competitions, which featured top athletes from different sports competing in Olympic-style events.
The asphalt track, a remnant of its glory days, is breaking up and looks as if it hasn't been maintained or repaved since the 1970s. Several picnic tables are weathered and the basketball courts are worn. The only amenity that's used regularly is the off-road radio-control car track.
That's all expected to change — thanks to voters passing the 1% infrastructure sales tax extension referendum.
County staff intends to schedule a discussion with commissioners at the Nov. 24 meeting on the funding of remaining 2014 sales tax projects, and scoping out the 2020 sales tax projects, Deputy Administrator Emily Lewis said Friday.
The Herring Park project is now scheduled in the county's capital improvement plans for design in 2022 with construction scheduled for 2024.
The county allocated $3.4 million in sales tax to the park for two playgrounds — one for children ages 2-5 and a second for children ages 5-12 — five sport courts, a multi-purpose field, revitalized running/walking track, one medium pavilion, a community facility, open space, renovation of the off-road RC track and RC drag strip.
To learn more about sales tax projects, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
