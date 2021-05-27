SARASOTA COUNTY — The mantra from emergency management officials as hurricane season approaches is always "Be prepared."
A timely tax-free holiday for disaster-preparedness items may provide an extra incentive, with one named storm already in the books days before the official start of the season on June 1.
The prediction for this year, county Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said at a media availability Friday, is 16-20 named storms and seven-10 hurricanes.
"It looks like an above-average hurricane season," he said.
The holiday runs through June 6 and allows the purchase of a variety of items, from ice packs to portable generators tax-free, within price limits.
Flashlights and batteries are included. McCrane said those are commonly overlooked items when people are packing to go to an evacuation center.
Centers for people with medical needs have full-power generators but the 11 schools that serve as shelters for the general public have life-safety ones, he said. If the lights go out, light sources people brought with them will provide the only illumination until daybreak.
People also often forget to bring bedding, he said, not realizing that all they'll get at a shelter is floor space.
"We don't provide cots," he said.
They may not think to bring food and water, either, he said. When possible, the school will provide meals but it won't be able to do so right away, so people should have food and water for 72 hours, he said.
Bedding isn't tax-free during the holiday but water and nonperishable food always are.
A disaster-supply checklist is at FloridaDisaster.org/kit.
McCrane said the hardening of Taylor Ranch Elementary School will accelerate as the school year winds down. It's expected to come online as a shelter in late June or early July as the only one between Sarasota and North Port.
Because the county will be following COVID-19 protocols that include social distancing — with masks optional — evacuation center capacity will be reduced, he said, making them the last resort even more than usual, he said.
That means now is the time to harden your dwelling to the greatest extent possible; make arrangements with family or friends to shelter with them if you can; and make plans for evacuation if necessary, he said.
Among McCrane's other advice:
• Learn your evacuation zone. Some have changed since last year. Visit SCGov.net/government/emergency-services/hurricane-preparedness.
• Check your insurance policy for wind and water coverage. Homeowner policies typically cover damage from rain but not rising water, which would be covered by flood insurance.
• Register now for transportation to an evacuation center or for medical needs transportation. Visit SCGov.net, click on "I want to" in the banner and find what you want to do under "Register."
• Sign up for Alert Sarasota County or for the Sarasota County emergency newsletter and connect with the county's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube so you can stay informed as storms approach.
For more information, visit SCGov.net/beprepared or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
