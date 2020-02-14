ENGLEWOOD — Englewood firefighters asked if Jonathan Dausy would be in hot water if on Valentine's Day he didn't pick his wife Shawntel's homemade chili as the best in show for the chili cook.
Englewood Fire District Station 4 firefighters Dausy, John Thiele and Lt. Roman Grabowski were guest judges Friday at the L.A. Ainger Middle School annual chili cookoff.
Dausy's wife was one of the five teachers who competed for bragging rights as the school-wide winner.
As for Shawntel, she didn't sit with her husband at a table while he sampled each cup. She also didn't tell him which one was her pot of chili.
"I might be in trouble because I'm not sure I picked hers," Dausy joked to his co-workers.
The event was organized by administrative assistant Denise Pickett.
"We always used the staff as judges but we thought it would be fun this year to have the firefighters come in and judge," she said. "It's also a nice way to say thank you to them. They around the corner from the school. They protect us."
The first two entrees were a little spicy, another had noodles in it and the last was a white chicken chili.
"We did this many years ago and I thought it would be good to bring it back," Pickett said. "It's supposed to be colder weather in February so chili is always a good fit. It's also good for staff morale. I thought it would be fun for all of us on Valentine's Day."
And the winner is...
At the end of the day, the firefighters choose Denise Kearney's chili and the L.A. Ainger staff picked Shawntel Dausy's chili. Both have bragging rights until next year's contest.
