With COVID-19 fears as an added stress, many teachers are forging ahead with an uncertain school year.
That's not stopping them from preparing their classrooms and asking for supplies for the anticipated need by more students this year than in the past.
Two Facebook pages were launched to adopt teaches in Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Here's how it works:
Sarasota County school teachers post the "wishlist" item or supply list needed for their classroom with the link it can be purchased from Amazon and the items are shipped to the school.
Teachers can explain why they need the items, or can tell a little about themselves, their school and the grade they teach.
Community members can join the page and see what's needed. Amazon wish lists are linked to the teacher's address and it will ship directly to them.
On the site's Facebook page it says, "if we are asking our teachers to step back into the classroom, in the midst of a pandemic, for our children … the very least we can do is support them as they do it.
"Thank you for coming together to support our community teachers! This year has been a tough one, but by showing that we care for our educators it makes our world a little bit better."
The page already yielded results for local teachers.
Teacher Michelle Krizen wrote, "Today I was briefly in my classroom and was crying tears of joy. Every thing I needed and wanted was there."
On Wednesday, Karen Tannehill Dowd posted, "I am overwhelmed with emotions as I look into this box that was delivered and purchased by an anonymous supporter."
On the Charlotte County Adopt a Teacher page, the banner says, "thank you." With about 240 members, the group is becoming better known for Englewood and Charlotte teachers.
Kristie Hull Lawson shared comments on Wednesday.
"I am a long term substitute in 2nd grade at Deep Creek Elementary," she wrote. "The regular classroom teacher just had her baby and will be out for 3 months. I have set up a list to make our classroom as safe as possible for our students, myself, and Mrs. H, upon her return. I have focused on items that will keep the students supplies separate, basic first aid items to cut down on trips to the nurse's office, and healthy snacks, as during my time as a substitute I have seen many students come in too late for school breakfast, but not having eaten at home. Lastly, I am requesting extra PPE, as I have a feeling it will be needed. My husband and I have been stocking up on disinfecting supplies so we are thankfully all set there. Any contribution will be super helpful, as I have two middle schoolers myself that I am donating to classrooms for. Thank you for your time and consideration!"
Sarah Ballard-Richardson, Lemon Bay High School theater teacher helped launch the page. She had a request.
"LBHS hasn't had a vocal music program in over 15 years, so we are basically starting from scratch!," she wrote. "Any help you can offer is very much appreciated!"
Ballard-Richardson's requests from Amazon include "Alfred's Essentials of Music Theory: Teacher's Answer Key" book for $17.99 and "Alfred's Essentials of Music Theory" for $13.16.
In addition to the Facebook requests, Bobbi Sue Burton, owner of Project Phoenix, 36 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood has a free store for any Charlotte County teachers in need. Burton received donations from the 2019 Leadership Englewood Class and others to ensure local teachers start the school year with the help they need.
"The teacher can come shopping for their school supplies for students or to set up their classroom at the store at no charge," Burton said. "We know teachers have to take so much money out of their pockets to help their students. We were utterly shocked to learn that teachers run out of school supplies by October. I can't image what they will go through this year with all of the individualized supplies and limited or no sharing rules in place right now. Teachers should come visit us if they need help. We are here for them."
If you would like to help the teachers fill their wishlist, the Sarasota County adopt a teacher page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/214598679900996 and the Charlotte adopt a teacher page is https://www.facebook.com/groups/thankyoucharlotteteachers/.
