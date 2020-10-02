ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Fire & EMS workers answered a call Friday and futilely tried to save a teenager from a drowning accident.
Shortly after noon Friday, Charlotte County received a 911 call about a boy who dove off a boat into the Gulf of Mexico and never returned to the surface.
About five miles out from Stump Pass, a 17-year-old reportedly free-dove into 40 feet of water to try to free an anchor that was stuck on the bottom, said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire and EMS public information officer.
A marine unit found the boat in the Gulf. Two marine unit divers followed the anchor rope to the bottom, found the teenager, and brought him to the surface where they immediately started giving him CPR.
The marine unit headed to Stump Pass Marina and gave the teen CPR all the way into the marina, Dunn reported.
On shore, the marine unit met an ambulance at the marina, and the ambulance crew took over giving the boy CPR on the way to Englewood Community Hospital, but they could not revive him.
The boy was declared dead soon after arriving at the hospital.
