ENGLEWOOD — A school bus delivering students from school hit a teenager on a bicycle Tuesday afternoon, fire department officials reported.
The accident happened at 4:28 p.m. at Oceanspray and Spinnaker boulevards in Englewood East.
Emergency officials said the teen was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. The Charlotte County School District did not have any information about the crash Tuesday.
