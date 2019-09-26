Amy Vogel wasn't surprised to hear her young daughter helped save a friend's life.
Vogel, who works for the National Suicide Lifeline from her Englewood home, also teaches teens and adults how to help someone who has suicidal thoughts. Occasionally, her daughter goes to the Safe Talk training sessions with her mom.
"The school called me and said my daughter was trying to help a girl who had suicidal thoughts while in the bathroom at their elementary school," Vogel said to a crowd at the recent Homeless 2 Home meeting at Pelican Point Country Club in Venice. "Our children pick up on what we say and do. I'm glad at such an early age my daughter knew what to do when she heard a friend was thinking about harming herself."
Vogel began working with the suicide hotline after her grandfather died by suicide in 2013. She was especially shocked to learn her daughter, who was under 5, remembers details about her great-grandfather's death and the impact it had on the family.
"He may have died by suicide, but he was my grandpa first and foremost. He was a husband, father, pharmacist, veteran, friend, fisherman, entrepreneur, and the inspiration in doing the work I do with suicide prevention, intervention, and post-vention," Vogel said. "Since 2013, I have helped hundreds of people thinking about suicide. I have trained hundreds of people to look for warning signs of suicide. I have talked to hundreds of survivors who have lost their loved one to suicide."
Vogel, who was a ballerina just out of high school, returned to school to work on a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling.
"I’m currently halfway done with a 4.0 (grade-point average)," she said. "I also keep my own suicidal ideation in check. I struggle, but I fight so others know there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Grandpa dying by suicide broke my heart and scared me because of my own suicidal struggles, but his legacy lives on each and every day within my work. He taught me passion through heartache."
Earlier this year, Vogel worked with the Englewood Community Health Action Team which co-sponsored a Safe Talk training at the Englewood Hospital campus for the community. Vogel is a member of Holly's Hope in North Port.
The group formed after Heron Creek Middle School teacher Holly Morgan Fisher died by suicide. Her parents Joan and Ed Morgan formed the group. They recently teamed with the Charlotte County CC-TV television program manager Elizabeth Tracy, producer of the movie "Choices and Chance." The movie focuses on teens dealing with distracted driving, cutting, bullying, running away, drug use, death and mental health services and recovery.
Parts of the movie were filmed in Englewood and Charlotte County schools and other locations. Vogel said the group is showing the film 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at North Port City Hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd., North Port. It is free and open to teens and their families.
Planning for Thanksgiving
Also at the meeting, Steve Leclerc, director of Hope for North Port, said New Hope Community Church is having a Thanksgiving volunteer planning meeting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the church campus, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
"This year God has put it on our heart to serve 3,500 meals from five locations (including Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood)," he said. "We will be smoking 275 turkeys along with 3,500 servings of mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie and drinks. This is all through God's power and many amazing volunteers and partnerships with individuals, organizations, churches, and businesses throughout the community."
Leclerc and Larry Grant, manager of the New Hope Church pantry, need hundreds of volunteers and someone with a smoker to help cook turkeys for Thanksgiving.
For more information, call Larry Grant at 941-549-3902.
The next Homeless 2 Home meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15, at Heron Creek Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. It's free and open to any organization or church in South County wanting to share resources and help the needy and homeless.
There is no cost for participants, but a your reservation must be made to homeless2home@yahoo.com by Oct. 11.
