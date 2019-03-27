ENGLEWOOD — Adults shrieked after hearing about a student left in a catatonic state after one hit from a vape pen inside the girl’s bathroom at Venice High School.
The same crowd shook their heads while learning a fourth-grader in a Port Charlotte elementary school reportedly vaped from her big brother’s Juul pen.
“It’s happening in all schools in Sarasota County and throughout the state — it is an epidemic,” said Jennifer Sadonis of Florida Department of Health during a recent Drug Free Charlotte County community forum on the dangers of vaping.
“While we were doing a presentation for parents in Venice, we learned a female student was nervous. She went into the girls bathroom to calm down. She was offered a rip (or commonly called a drag among smokers) from a vape pen. The girl became dizzy, couldn’t walk or talk. She was catatonic and had to be taken to the hospital on a stretcher.
“All that was from taking one hit of a vape pen. She didn’t know what the ingredients were that she was smoking,” Sadonis said. “She didn’t know who gave it to her because she was so messed up.”
The problem, Sadonis said, is that teens aren’t only adding bubble gum and fruit flavors to their vape pens, some use cannabis or even opiates like heroin or Fentanyl. (Fentanyl is a highly regulated potent narcotic used as a pain blocker after surgery. It is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroin.) In some cases, the student doesn’t know the vape juice isn’t pure and can have traces of these drugs mixed in them. The Food and Drug Administration will begin regulating vape juices in 2022.
It was reported that 15.7 percent of middle schoolers and 30 percent high school students in Sarasota County surveyed in 2018 have used vape pens at some time. In Charlotte County, 14 percent of students surveyed said they vaped. The average of local students who vaped in 2014 was 7 percent.
Kay Tvaroch, who manages Drug Free Charlotte County, said she spoke to middle schoolers who thought if they became addicted to vaping they could quit at any time. She said at their age they don’t understand how powerful addiction is and how hard it is to stop vaping.
“I thought about it later, but I could have asked these kids what they would do if they suddenly had to quit playing video games or using their cellphones,” she said. “What shocked me is these kids knew the brands of vape pens. They were asking how many milligrams of nicotine each one had. I didn’t know the answer. They just knew so much about it at 13 and 14 years old.”
Sandy Hoy attended the session. She said a fourth grader told her she was offered rips from a vape pen from a relative.
“They are still babies when they are in elementary school, I can’t imagine they are even trying these vape pens that are filled with nicotine and other chemicals like formaldehyde gases,” she said. “They should not have access to these vape pens.”
While vaping is legal at age 18, elementary and middle schoolers with older siblings are getting around the vaping law.
“Since they can’t buy the pen or vape juices in a store, they (underage teenagers) create a fake birthday and go online to Amazon of all places and buy the pens and vape juices,” Sadonis said. “They are delivered to their home or a friend’s house before parents get home. Many parents don’t even know their child has a vape pen. Many of them look like a zip drive that you plug into a computer. Some look like a pack of Virginia Slims or a regular cigarette.
“What’s also happening is 18-year-olds in high school are buying them and selling them to underage students at school,” she said. “The kids are vaping in class by blowing the smoke inside their jacket or swallowing it. They are having vape smoke challenges. They inhale it long enough to create a smoke trail. The one with the longest or most creative smoke trail wins.”
Sadonis said vape juices, are marketed to teens in colorful packages resembling Life Savors and Sour Patch gummy bears, bubble gum, and cotton candy, none which are regulated by the Food And Drug Administration. If a child ingests a few drops of vape juice, it could be deadly.
“A little bit of nicotine goes a long way in the body of a toddler,” she said.
Sadonis said an alarming danger is that the most popular brand Juul, pronounced jewel, pens contains 59 milligrams of nicotine per milliliter of liquid in each pod, while a pack of cigarettes has 40 milligrams. Juul and other vape companies also entice young users with vape unveiling parties at hotels. They use young celebrities who send a message that vaping is safer than smoking.
“It’s just not true,” Sadonis said, adding some vape pens have even exploded causing serious burns to users.
“Juuls have so much nicotine like a child is smoking a pack and a half cigarettes for each Juul pod,” Sadonis said. “Users inhale large doses of addictive nicotine, along with water, flavorings, (and a chemical used in fog machine juice among other household products). The problem with the Juul is that you can’t see the smoke. They are making the vape pens with a sleek design which allows the nicotine and other chemicals to be absorbed faster and are more potent for the users, especially teenagers.”
Juul pods contain a greater amount of benzoic acid (44.8 mg/mL) compared to other e-cigarette brands, which are in the range of (0.2 to 2 mg/mL). According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, benzoic acid causes coughs, sore throat, abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting if exposure is constant. This is due to how Juuls use the properties of benzoic acid to increase the potency of nicotine salts in its vape juice, according to the National Center for Health Research.
Nathan Horner of Gulfcoast Area Health Education Center teaches smoking causation classes at Englewood Community Hospital. He said he cannot legally work with teens who want to quit vaping.
“The nicotine patches are only available for people ages 18 and older,” he said. “So even if a teenager came to the class and completed it, they couldn’t get the patches to help them quit vaping.”
Sadonis said all of the efforts made to reduce teen smokers has all been erased by the illusion that vaping is less toxic or harmful than cigarettes.
“Students are working with local commissioners to ask that posters for Juul and other advertisements are removed from point of sale contact at stores,” she said. “These advertisements are at eye-level to teens. Clearly it’s meant for teens to see. Even worse in December, Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, paid $12.8 billion to investment in Juul Labs.
“Now they have a 35 percent stake in Juul. We don’t know what the side effects of vaping will be on its users 20 years from now. But we do know what cigarettes do to people, so it’s tragic to know that vape pens have even more nicotine in them than cigarettes.”
