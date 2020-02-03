Can you believe January is over already?
Time flies when you are having fun and that can only mean that Lemon Bay Fest is here. Join us for some great free programs sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library, The Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library and other community partners.
Historical tours of Englewood are provided throughout the week with guides from the Englewood Museum. To schedule a tour or for more information, call Betty Nugent at 941.475-2696. If you attend any program during the week, don’t forget to pick up a coupon from one of our local sponsors. We have a 10% off lunch at Mango Bistro coupon that is good throughout the week of Lemon Bay Fest. We also have a free pass to the Englewood Sports Complex good for one free fitness visit anytime throughout the year.
Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., we are joined by Cindy Bear from the Randell Research Center on Pine Island. She is bringing us a presentation about ethnobotany, which is the study of a group or culture based on how they make use of plants for medicine, customs and other practices. Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Elsie Quirk Library is having an “American Roots Music Roadshow.” Lisa Brande and Mark Trchka with the East Street Duo present an upbeat program featuring bluegrass, old-time, country and zydeco.
On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at the Englewood Charlotte Library we pleased to have John McCarthy with us from the Historic Spanish point. John is here to talk about “History at the Water’s Edge,” an exploration of the significance of this landmark and how it played a big part in the history of this area.
Thursday morning I’ll be at Englewood Beach for Beach Story Time. Join me for a Valentine’s craft and a book at the pavilion next to the playground.
Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., we have Crystal Diff from Charlotte County Libraries and History, talking about “Florida: Facts and Fiction.”
On Friday at 10:30 a.m., Crystal is back with a presentation about the Calusa, Florida’s earliest settlers.
You can tour the historic Cookie House from 1-4 p.m. Friday. This program is sponsored by the Charlotte County Historical Center.
Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., we are joined by Theresa Murtha from the Punta Gorda History Center for a discussion about early Punta Gorda and Englewood connections.
The week culminates with the Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Plaza on Dearborn Street. Get your lemon desserts ready to bring to the fair for the lemon dessert contest. I’ll be helping out at the contest and may even need a few people from the crowd to judge the desserts; I hope to see you all there!
For more detailed program descriptions and to see what else is going on around town check out the website at lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/ or stop in the library to pick up a brochure.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.