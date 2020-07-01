The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aeire 3885 in Englewood recently donated $1,000 to two grass-roots local nonprofit organizations, Englewood Helping Hand and Dollars for Mammograms. Pictured from left are Eagles past president Beverly Boyt, Helping hand president Mark Rennie, Eagles past presdient Carol Weeks, Dollars for Mammograns president Rita Bertler, and Eagles Past President Mary Nilson. For more about the Englewood Eagles, 250 Old Englewood Road, visit www.foe3885.com or call 941-474-9802.