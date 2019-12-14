Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 and the Englewood Moose 1933 Valued Veterans recently made a donation to the Englewood Area Fire Control District's Bikes for Tykes program. John Bienkowski, Glenn Kolberg, Brent Sheldon, Lewis Hamilton, Troy Skaggs, Mark Sipe, Merle Kolberg,and Newt Webb presented a $500 check to Donald Pasick representing the fire department.