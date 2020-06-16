Members of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented three cases of brand-new Tommy Moose dolls to both Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. The Tommy Moose Program aids in helping children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. Donated to law enforcement, fire, and other emergency workers, Tommy Moose plush dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations.
For more information about the Englewood Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org.
