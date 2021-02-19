Representatives from the Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 recently delivered cases of Tommy Moose dolls to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s District 1 Office and St. David’s Jubilee Center to include in their Easter boxes.

The dolls are provided free by the club. Sheriff’s deputies are encouraged to have them available to give to children they encounter who may be in traumatic situations.

The Jubilee Center is a nonprofit food pantry and clothes closet that serves families with limited means in the Englewood area. For more about the Moose, visit englewoodmoose.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments