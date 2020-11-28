The members and officers of Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 have had a busy month.
The lodge, at 55 W. Dearborn St., presented eight cases of Tommy Moose dolls to the Englewood Area Fire Control District and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office recently. The club donates the dolls to the first responders so they can have them on hand and ready to give to children they encounter who are in distress or in stressful situations.
Lodge 1933 also presented a check for $4,000 to the Friends for the Advancement of Music Education, also known as F.A.M.E. The group, which raises money for instruments a and equipment for local students, held a scaled-down version of its annual fundraising festival recently at Englewoods on Dearborn. The Moose Lodge 1933 Moose Riders also donated $2,000.
Lodge members delivered six cases of turkeys to St. David’s Jubilee Center in Englewood, and three cases of turkeys to Englewood’s Meals On Wheels.
For more about Moose Lodge 1933, visit englewoodmoose.org, or call the lodge at 941-474-4100.
