Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 presented a check to F.A.M.E. president Jim Pivovar recently. The Friends for the Advancement of Music Education is an Englewood nonprofit that raises money to provide musical instruments for students in area schools. Moose representatives are John Bienkowski, Glenn Kolberg, Merle Kolberg, Bob Gossom, Brent Sheldon, Newt Webb and Troy Skaggs. For more about F.A.M.E., visit

m. For more about Moose Lodge 1933, visit

g or call 941-474-4100.