The Women of the Gulf Cove Moose collected donations for the Suncoast Humane Society recently. Pictured are Samantha Badger, Denise Pivovar, Jayne Bennett, Karen Borgman, Kathy Stiles, Robin Mathers and Janet Boulet.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
