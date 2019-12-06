Knights of Columbus Council 7672 St. Francis of Assisi recently presented more than 200 coats for the needy students of Englewood Elementary School and Vineland Elementary in Rotonda. A recent Coats For Kids Drive, spearheaded by KC trustee Joe Pizutto, provided the funds to complete this very worthy charitable work. The Knights thanked all who contributed. Pictured are from left, Englewood Elementary Principal Mark Grossenbacher, Knights trustee Joe Pizutto, Ladies Auxiliary Beverly Costello, Knights Chancellor Stephen Aynes, Knights newsletter editor Tom Costello, and Grand Knight Chuck De Ninno.