Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 and the Englewood Moose 1933 Valued Veterans recently made a donation to the Lemon Bay High girls soccer team. Katie Cooke, Head Coach for Lemon Bay High School Girls Soccer, accepted a $1,000 check from John Bienkowski, Bill Riley, Glenn Kolberg, Mark Sipe, Merle Kolberg, Lewis Hamilton, Troy Skaggs, Brent Sheldon and Newt Webb.