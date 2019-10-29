ESmooseees103019a

Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 recently presented a $500 check to the Englewood Elementary School PTA. Pictured are Moose officers Bob Gossom, Troy Skaggs, John Bienkowski, Merle Kolberg, Newt Webb and Glenn Kolberg, Accepting were Shannon Lake, Amanda Johnson, and Janette Ash, along with children Julianna Lake, Austin Johnson and Daisy Johnson.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments