On Sept. 10, Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 officers John Bienkowski, Bob Stayrook, Merle Kolberg, Glenn Kolberg, Troy Skaggs and Al Gagne presented the Englewood Youth Soccer with a $1,075 check. Representatives of the West Coast Chaos Competitive U13 Soccer Team are, front row, Trent Moranda, Nate Moranda, Ignazio Chisesi, Declan Porter and Logan Foster; second row, Nick Caminotti, Quentin Lutz, Andre Gerber and Braden Hays; and third row, Sean Egloff and Brody Zaluv, with coaches Brian Seward, Corey Kern and Josh Kennedy.
