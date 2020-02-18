Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, represented by Exalted Ruler Jean Humphreys, delivers a $500 check to Ginny Anderson of Englewood Helping Hand. The nonprofit is a community supported social services agency that began in 1983 and provides short-term assistance to Englewood residents, including those in the Gulf Cove, Rotonda, Placida, and Grove City areas. Assistance includes help with food, rent, electric and water, prescription medications, and referrals. Helping Hand is also a food stamp and Medicaid ACCESS site. To contact Englewood Helping Hand, please call 941-474-5864, or visit englewoodhelpinghand.org. Donations of food and household staples are accepted at their building behind Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., during operating hours.
