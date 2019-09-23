ESrotondaelks092419a

Debbie Sommers and Past-Exalted Ruler Phil Sommers of Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 present a donation from the lodge to Jim and Debbie O'Brien of the Fish' n for Heroes Wounded Warriors nonprofit. The local group takes wounded veterans on free fishing trips. For more information, call 941-473-2150.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments