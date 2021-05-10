Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 recently presented $1,000 to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church's Outreach food bank program in Englewood. Pictured are, from left, food pantry coordinator Annemarie D'Abrosca, director of outreach Matt Egan, business manager Robert Clark and Elks Lodge 2710 house committee member Gerry Chesney. The Outreach program is open from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Food stamp application is Wednesdays by appointment. Call 941-697-4899 for information. For information about joining Rotonda Elks to help raise money for a variety of local charities, please call the Elks office at 941-697-2708.
