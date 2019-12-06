The Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 recently made a donation for $500 to the St. Francis of Assisi parish pantry to aid people who are down on their luck over the holiday season. Above, Elks trustee Jeff Smith presents the check to St. Francis' director of outreach Matt Egan. St. Francis Parish Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. For more information, call the church at 941-697-4899. For more about the Rotonda Elks lodge, visit www.rotondaelks.org or call 941-627-2710.