The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club presented a check for $500 recently to Peace River K9 Search & Rescue. The donation was in part from the proceeds of the club Annual Holiday Tea. Pictured are, from left, Debbie Maki, Peace River K9 Search and Rescue; Clare Imrie, club Second VP; Joyce Crumpton, club Correspondence Secretary; and Julie Starbuck from Peace River K9 Search and Rescue.