The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club presented a check for $500 recently to Peace River K9 Search & Rescue. The donation was in part from the proceeds of the club Annual Holiday Tea. Pictured are, from left, Debbie Maki, Peace River K9 Search and Rescue; Clare Imrie, club Second VP; Joyce Crumpton, club Correspondence Secretary; and Julie Starbuck from Peace River K9 Search and Rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.